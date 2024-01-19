In an unfortunate turn of events, a man lost his life in Kwale County, following a brutal attack by a mob in Kidomaya village, Lungalunga.

Accused of stealing maize flour, the man was caught and severely beaten by local residents.

The police, who arrived at the scene, stated that despite their efforts to save him, the man died en route to the hospital.

Eyewitness accounts describe a furious mob that inflicted kicks and blows upon the suspect.

The police, upon rescuing the man from the mob, noted that he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the healthcare facility.

During the incident, officers recovered a small quantity of stolen goods, including two kilograms of maize flour and ten kilograms of maize, as confirmed by a local resident.

As the community reels from this violent episode, the authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this episode of mob justice.