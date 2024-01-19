In a tragic incident in Fort Worth, Texas, a Kenyan man identified as Christantus Omondi is charged with the murder of a 51-year-old delivery man, Scotty Jackson.

The assailant, reportedly naked during the assault, attacked the delivery man who was unloading firewood at a residence.

A homeowner, who witnessed the event, recounted that CO insisted they were trespassing and subsequently attacked Scotty with a wooden log.

“This naked man is three inches from my face, holding a key up to me yelling at me that I was on his property. He never wants to see me again. I should leave,” the homeowner recalled. “Scott then replied, ‘No, this is his property and his house. Just let us unload firewood because it’s cold outside.’”