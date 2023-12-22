Jackie Matubia has disclosed that she had to spend over Sh300,000 to secure a divorce from her first husband, Kennedy Njogu.

The pair kicked off their romance in 2014 and welcomed a daughter in 2015 before parting ways in March 2019.

The popular actress opened up about her costly divorce process in an interview with the Nation.

“I used roughly Sh300,000 for the process; that would change depending on your case. If you guys have assets together, a problem with child support. There is just a lot.

“There are a lot of hearings and so on. My experience was even traumatizing because it occurred during the Covid-19 period. In such cases, you can’t go to court; instead, you conduct proceedings online, and then they get canceled. That trauma got to me,” Matubia is quoted as saying by the Nation newspaper tabloid, Nairobi News.

Challenges Associated with Divorce in Kenya

The ‘Zora ‘actor expressed reservations about having another white wedding. She pointed out the financial and emotional challenges associated with divorce in Kenya.

“As someone who has been married before and gone through the scare of going through the divorce process, divorce in Kenya is not easy, and there is a lot of back and forth. You get scared of being married, getting that certificate,” she said.

“Divorce is expensive, time-consuming, and getting yourself into it again. There are those that work, but if someone is going through that scare, someone should take time before they can commit to a marriage.”

The impact of her divorce was so profound that she expressed a preference for living with someone for an extended period before considering another white wedding.

“Don’t be in a hurry, and if you can, just be open about it. I was open from day one even before the engagement. I was not sure I would go down that road of a church wedding.

“If someone is engaged for 10 years and not married yet, people should understand that some people are scared. I would even stay with the person in the house for over 15 years before I decide to do a wedding.”