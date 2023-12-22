A Nairobi Court has granted Nancy Kigunzu, widely known as ‘Mathe wa Ngara’, a cash bail of Sh1 million for allegedly trafficking marijuana worth Sh18.3 million.

‘Mathe Wa Ngara’ has been in custody since her arrest on August 21 in connection with the marijuana bust at her base in Nairobi’s Ngara area. During the operation, authorities also recovered Sh.13.4 million in cash.

Two weeks following her arrest, a court at JKIA denied her bail, citing concerns that she posed a flight risk due to her alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Displeased with the decision, Mathe wa Ngara, represented by her lawyer Danstan Omari, appealed to the High Court. She submitted a bond application, citing an underlying medical condition that demanded continuous monitoring and medication.

Nancy further contended that if denied bail, her condition would deteriorate.

While issuing the verdict on Wednesday, Justice Diana Kavedza granted her a bond of Sh3 million with one surety or a cash bail of Sh1 million.

Justice Kavedza also directed Mathe wa Ngara to deposit her passport in court.