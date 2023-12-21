On Monday night, burglars broke into Dr. Noah Wekesa’s home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, stealing his firearm, cash, and other valuables.

The former Cabinet Minister also lost electronic equipment after the robbers broke into his Maili Tatu-Standard home on the outskirts of Kitale town while he was sleeping.

A security guard alerted the former Minister, who woke up to find various items missing from the house, including a 65-inch TLC television. The burglars gained entry by cutting off a roof section and entering through the ceiling.

Dr Wekesa, who reportedly requested privacy, told the Nation that he woke up Tuesday morning and found his bedroom had been ransacked. His briefcase was missing and contained a Smith and Wesson pistol along with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Dogs barking

He recounted that his security guard responded to the sounds of family dogs barking around 2 am. Upon investigating, the guard came out to check what was wrong but could not detect the intrusion at that time.

“I spoke to one of my workers past midnight and he went to his house near the gate before he retired to bed and everything was fine. He told me the dogs were barking and he came out to check what was wrong but found no intruder,” Wekesa said.

The former politician mentioned that his security guard found the kitchen door open and the abandoned briefcase within the compound.

Dr. Wekesa told the media that he suspected foul play in the attack.

“It is shocking how they gained access to my bedroom and took away my briefcase which contained the firearm and my Tecno phone,” he said as quoted by Nation.

Wekesa’s wife was absent at the time of the incident.

He said he suspects the thieves might have used a ‘sleeping spray’ before robbing him.

“I thank God that I’m alive. These people made it to my bedroom and ransacked it before escaping with my valuables without me hearing any commotion,” he said.

Police, led by Trans Nzoia West OCPD Patrick Gaitarira and officers from the crime scene and DCC, visited the house. They spent part of Tuesday reconstructing the events of the attack.

“We have visited the politician’s residence, and we have gathered vital information that will help us in our investigations,” he said.

“The politician has made a formal report and we intend to take statements from workers,” Gaitarira added.