Starting Thursday, Nairobi rail commuters will be unable to access the service to various destinations in the capital city for 13 days, as part of scaling down the service during the festive season.

Kenya Railways has suspended the operation of the Nairobi Commuter rail service to Ruiru, Embakasi Village, Limuru, Syokimau, and Lukenya between December 21, 2020, and January 2, 2021.

Nevertheless, the link train that operates between Nairobi Railway station and Nairobi Terminus, serving Madaraka Express Passenger Service customers, will continue to operate during the festive season.

The same applies to the Nairobi to Nanyuki Safari train service, which has been enhanced to accommodate increased demand from passengers traveling during the festive season.

The Kisumu Safari train, the Suswa Leisure train, and the Madaraka Express Service train are among the other trains that will continue to operate.