On Tuesday, three suspected phone snatchers, namely Stephen Mutua, Tom Kioko Kitonga, and Abdul Mohammad, were charged with robbing a pedestrian along Outering Road in Embakasi, Nairobi. They are facing charges of robbery with violence, as per section 295 read with section 296 (2) of the Penal Code.

The three also face an additional charge of being in possession of an imitation firearm, contravening section 34 (1) of the Firearm Act.

According to the charge, they are accused of unlawfully possessing a partly wooden-partly metallic object resembling a gun at the time of their arrest. The circumstances indicated their intent to commit a crime.

The suspects reportedly robbed Eunice Nyambura of a mobile phone worth Sh13,000 on December 17.

The court heard that Nyambura was walking home with a friend when she was confronted by two men armed with a knife and a “gun”. They ordered her to lie down and proceeded to rob her of her mobile phone. The two men fled to a standby motorcycle where a bodaboda rider was waiting for them.

Patrol Cops Intercept Suspects

Police Constables Collins Amiani and Dennis Mugendi, patrolling the area en route to Vumilia slums next to Donholm estate, intercepted the suspicious rider and his two pillion passengers.

The cops instructed them to provide identification, disclose their residences, and explain their destination. Failing to offer satisfactory explanations, the officers detained them at the scene.

During the search, the police recovered five assorted mobile phones from the suspects. The suspects were then escorted to the police station.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nyambura, who had reported the robbery, was contacted and successfully identified her phone among those recovered from the suspects.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi at the Makadara Law Courts, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were granted release on a Sh800,000 bond without the option of cash bail.

The case is scheduled for mention on January 30, and the hearing is set to commence on June 20, 2024.

The two undercover officers, along with Ms. Nyambura, are listed as the main witnesses in the case against the trio.