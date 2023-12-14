When people hear the word casino, they almost always associate it with places like Las Vegas or Macau.

This is where people go when they want to go to real brick-and-mortar casinos, but they are nowhere near as big as before.Today, most people who stumble upon the word casino automatically think of online casinos because the sites are everywhere.

Having said that, not all of them are the same because many companies provide a lot of perks, especially for new clients.

In fact, claiming Fortunejack promo code requires only to sign-up, which is not the case if you check some of the other iGaming platforms.

No wonder some sites have become so popular in such a short period of time.

Despite the numerous sites offering casino products and services, some users do not know basic things about those places.

Therefore, it’s time to learn more details about these kinds of sites.

Almost all online casinos use games created by software suppliers

The sites offering casino products are popular because of one main thing – their number of games.

Since they do not have restrictions in terms of size, online casinos have way more things to offer than a real operators. Despite the risks associated with playing casino games, those sites attract many people, many of whom do not know that the operators don’t create the games themselves.

In fact, almost none of the existing top-tier casinos have casino games they create in-house.

There are a few exceptions to this rule because some brands want to stand out, but almost all of the different brands use the services provided by other companies.

In other words, the slots and table games you will find while browsing a given operator do not belong to the site.

Instead, it is borrowing them from a third-party company, which means that the RTP and everything else associated with the given game is determined by the software supplier.

Having said that, the bonuses that are usually usable when playing specific games are created by the casinos. This means they probably have some additional partnerships with the software suppliers.

The site you are using most likely has a license from Malta or Curacao

Every gambling website that wants to be legit needs to have valid permission from a gambling commission. The latter monitors everything and issues a license for a specific period of time that allows this site to offer specific services. Most commissions have separate sports betting and online casino licenses, whereas others issue combined permits.

Normally, all countries where gambling is legal have regulators, and all sites wishing to operate there must get a permit from it.

However, due to specific legal techniques, some sites can work in countries where they don’t have a license. This is achieved thanks to permission issued by one of the two places – Curacao and Malta.

Both types of sites are big when it comes down to responsible gaming and also have many other conditions that casinos need to follow.

Due to the gambling-friendly laws there, the majority of casino sites have permission from the government.

Some countries are yet to optimize their gambling laws, so casinos with licenses from Malta or Curacao can operate in their jurisdiction.

The licenses are also important when it comes down to bonuses because they often include specific guidelines that sites need to follow.

For example, they have a maximum bonus amount, certain wagering requirements, and other things they must be aware of.

Did you know that the people in the customer support department do not work for the casino?

If you are familiar with online casinos, you know those websites have customer support departments. Most people can get help by sending an email or using the live chat.

The latter is what most gamblers go for because it is faster and offers better options.

Regardless of the contact options and what you want to ask, the people you will talk with are usually not related to the casino in any way.

Since hiring a support department is not easy and costs a lot of money, casinos prefer to outsource this to firms that do this for a living.

As a result, some support agents are responsible for many gambling websites, and they have multiple chats open.

Due to the reason mentioned above, there are many instances where the support agent may not understand your question, and/or the person may require further information before giving you an answer.

Now that you know this, be careful about what kind of information you share because those people can use it and even “sell” it to other casinos. This may seem strange, but it has been happening a lot lately.

With that said, you can ask for more information about promos and everything related to them.