Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Soipan Tuya has praised Kenyans for responding to the government’s appeal to plant trees, contributing to the goal of reaching 15 billion trees by 2032.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tuya said Kenyans demonstrated immense patriotism during the National Tree Planting Day held on Monday, resulting in the government exceeding the target of 150 million trees.

“Countrywide returns we continue to receive indicate that we surpassed the 150 million target for the day, with ‘Jaza Miti’ App indicating close to 7,000 new entries. We encourage those that grew trees yesterday but didn’t record on the app, to do so, to enable us keep track of the activity,” said Tuya.

The Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans to persist in planting and nurturing trees throughout the current short rains season. During this period, the government aims to achieve a goal of 500 million seedlings by Christmas.

To monitor all planted trees, the government intends to use the ‘Jaza Miti’ app, accessible on the Google Play Store and iPhone Operating System (IOS).

The app supports tree planting initiatives by enabling users to choose appropriate tree species for planting according to their location and monitor the documented trees’ growth over time.

Kenya Forest Services (KFS) officers will also utilize the app to oversee all planted trees nationwide.