Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura has urged Kenyans to endure the challenges posed by the current harsh economic conditions, assuring them that the country will overcome these difficulties in the not-so-distant future.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mwaura reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza administration inherited a dilapidated economy from the previous regime.

“When this administration came into power, we knew what we were getting ourselves into. We knew we were going to inherit a country that was reeling from a lot of public debt,” he said.

Mwaura said President William Ruto’s administration is keen to ensure self-reliance in financing the national budget to rescue the country from the burden of substantial debt.

According to Mwaura, there was minimal flexibility for action when the current administration assumed office.

“We had to come up with some new ways of financing the budget. The only way to finance development is to cut costings and we have done it by up to Sh500 billion,” he said.

“If we do not do that, we will use somebody else’s money that they have saved and we pay through the nose. Eventually, we will get out of the hole, we are trying to rebuild a foundation,” he added.

The government spokesperson told Kenyans to expect transformation in the next two years.

“I really want to call upon Kenyans ‘tuvumilie’. In the next two years or so for sure, we’ll start seeing changes,” he urged.