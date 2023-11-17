The National Assembly has sanctioned the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to address armed street gangs in the Caribbean nation.

John Tong’oyo, Chair of the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee, who presented the motion, said the decision was reached based on recommendations from committee members across both houses.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has since approved a resolution authorizing Kenya to intervene in Haiti.

Kenya will lead the authorized mission following a formal request from Haiti’s interim government and after extensive deliberations among members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The mission that will cost a total of Sh91 billion extends beyond restoring peace and security; it will include vital objectives of rebuilding Haiti’s political landscape, stimulating economic development, and promoting social stability.

The Kenyan forces will also assist in training and supporting Haiti’s police force to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

Meanwhile, an earlier ruling challenging the deployment of the police officers is scheduled for January 26, 2024.