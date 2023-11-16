The government has mandated that every licensed private security officer receives a minimum monthly gross salary of Sh.30,000.

In a notice issued on November 2, 2023, Fazul Mahamed, the Director General of the Private Security Regulatory Authority, outlines that the Sh30,000 gross pay encompasses a basic salary of Sh18,994.08, a house allowance of Sh2,849.11, and an overtime allowance of Sh8,156.81.

Employers are required to deduct the following statutory amounts from security guards’ salaries: NSSF (Sh1,080), Social Health Insurance Fund (Sh825), PAYE (Sh1,229.75), and Affordable Housing Levy (Sh450), resulting in a net pay of Sh.26,415.25.

According to the notice, any individual, government institution, or private organization failing to pay a licensed security guard the prescribed minimum basic wage may face penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both for individuals and a fine of two million shillings (Sh.2 million) for companies.

This directive coincides with the government’s nationwide exercise to register, license, and assign Guard Force Numbers (GFN) to all private security providers in the country. The aim is to establish a centralized database covering the entire private security workforce.

RELATED – Govt Launches Training Curriculum for Private Security Guards (PHOTOS)

Every private security provider is required to register with the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and acquire a Guard Force Number (GFN) following training in security matters from an institution accredited by the authority.

The PSRA further stipulates that any individual operating as a private security service provider without possessing a valid training certificate from an institution accredited by the Authority will be deemed to have committed an offense and may be subject to a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Conversely, a company that hires a private security guard without the required license shall be subject to a fine of Sh2 million.

“The Authority has commenced nationwide registration, licensing, and issuance of Guard Force Numbers (GFN) to individual private security service providers who include but are not limited to; private security guards, corporate security officers, and all persons providing private security services, either employed or otherwise engaged by Government institutions, agencies or bodies; and/or by any individual.

“The Guard Force Number (GFN) is the only proof that a Private Security Officer has been duly registered and licensed by the Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Act.” The notice reads.