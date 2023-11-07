Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has reaffirmed her stance against legalizing LGBTQ, claiming that no amount of money can influence her to change her stance.

Addressing the audience in Matura village, Ol-Jor-Orok, Nyandarua County, during the burial ceremony of Beatrice Gachengoh, the wife of Apostle Stephen Gachengoh, Pastor Dorcas argued that the holy books, culture, and the constitution collectively reject same-sex marriage and relationships.

“It is so unfortunate that many of us today are afraid to say the truth.When it comes to matters LGBTQ we must say what the bible says. We cannot and we must not move from that stand. No matter how much money will be used, we must stand by that truth. Male and female God created, he blessed both and gave them the inheritance to go and multiply, increase and have dominion. No other way,” she said.

“There is nowhere in the history where Christians, Hindus, Muslims and traditional leaders ever came to a place of convergence and agreed on something, but on this one they have all agreed with the law and constitution of Kenya that it is male and female,” Dorcas added.

Pastor Dorcas urged the church to unite in unequivocal opposition to the vice, emphasizing the importance of preaching this stance fearlessly. She claimed that this should be the authentic gospel championed by all religious leaders in the country.

She reiterated her unwavering Christian stance against supporting LGBTQ issues in the country, aligning herself with the firm position expressed by President William Ruto and his Deputy in the past, emphasizing that the country will not tolerate LGBTQ.