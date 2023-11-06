Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino is the best-performing legislator in Nairobi, boasting a commendable 60% approval rating, according to Infotrak’s performance ratings released on Sunday, November 5.

The former University of Nairobi student leader beat Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi who scored 58%. The two Nairobi gubernatorial hopefuls were followed by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru with 56% and Embakasi North MP James Mwangi with 55%.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and Ruaraka MP Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang garnered similar 54% approval ratings.

Embakasi West MP Mark Samuel Muriithi, Kasarani MP Ronald Kamwiko, and Embakasi South MP Julius Musili scored 52%. Meanwhile, Langata MP Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor and Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi attained a 50% rating.

Central Kenya Top Performing MPs

In the Central Kenya region, Kiharu MP Samson Ndindi emerged as the top-rated legislator with a 70% approval.

Closely following, Kangema MP Peter Irungu secured a 68% rating, while Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto and Kabete MP James Wamacukuru both achieved 65%.

Othaya MP Michael Wambugu garnered a solid 62% approval, and Mukurweini MP John Philip Kaguchia received 61%.

Further down the ratings, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, Kandara MP Chege Njuguna, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu Wakili, and Ol Jorok MP Michael Mwangi all earned a 58% approval rating.

Western Region Top Performing MPs

In the Western region, Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka scored a 66% approval rating.

Following closely, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya secured a 64% rating, while Teso North MP Edward Kaunya and Kabuchai MP Joseph Majimbo earned scores of 63%.

Emuhaya MP Milemba Jeremiah received a solid 62%, and Lurambi MP Titus Khamala achieved 61%.

Ikolomani MP Bernard Masaka and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela Wanyonyi both scored 60%, while Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa and Kanduyi MP John Okwisia managed ratings of 58%.

Coast Top Performing MPs

Elsewhere, Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi emerged as the top-performing legislator in the Coast region with a 64% approval rating.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwakuwona secured a 63% rating, while Nyali MP Mohamed Ali received 58%.

Taveta MP John Bwire and Lungalunga Constituency MP Mangale Ndegwa Chiforomodo both earned a 56% rating, while Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba and Ganze MP Kenneth Charo Tungule secured 55%.

Mwatate MP Peter Shake, Jomvu MP Twalib Bady, Matuga MP Kassim Sawa, and Rabai MP Mupe Kenga tied with a 54% rating.

Ukambani MPs Performance Ratings

In the Eastern Region, Igembe South MP John Paul, Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mutemi, and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui jointly held the lead with a 66% approval rating.

Kitui Central MP Benson Makali closely followed with 65%, while Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, and Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi earned a solid 63%.

Mwingi West MP Charles Ngusya, North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood, and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa secured 62% rating.

North Eastern Kenya MPs

In the North Eastern region, Mandera East MP Abdirahman Husseinweytan secured a 55% approval rating. Wajir South MP Mohamed Aden and Ijara MP Abdi Ali both received 53%, while Mandera West MP Yussuf Adan Haji and Lafey MP Mohamed Abdi earned 51%.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Wajir North MP Ibrahim Abdi, and Wajir West MP Yussuf Mohamed all achieved a 50% approval rating.

Rift Valley

In Rift Valley, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda took the lead with 63% approval rating.

Chepalungu MP Victor Kipngetich Koech, Molo MP Francis Kuria, and Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek also achieved 63%, while Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong scored 62% according to InfoTrak.

Nyanza MPs

In the Nyanza region, Homa Bay Town MP George Peter Opondo led with 66% approval rating.

Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were scored 64%, and Uriri MP Mark Ogolla achieved 61%.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Ombane, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Seme MP James Nyikal, and Ugunja MP James Wandayi all received 60% rating.

Rangwe MP Lilian Achieng, Kuria East MP Maisori Marwa Kitayama, and Nyaribari Chache MP Jhanda Zaheer secured 59%.

Methodology

The survey, conducted from July to September 2023, covered all 47 counties, 290 constituencies, and 1450 wards, involving a comprehensive sample size of 58,748 participants.

The determination of each county cluster sample size took into account the population and the number of wards within the county, resulting in a range of respondents from 619 to 3400 for each county.

The survey additionally assessed the mean performance scores of MPs according to regions.

The Eastern region emerged top with 56%, while the Central region achieved 54%. Nyanza and Western regions both shared a score of 55%, and Rift Valley obtained a score of 54%.

Coast region garnered a score of 53%, while the North Eastern region registered the lowest score at 49%.

The Nairobi region recorded an overall score of 51%, slightly below the national average of 54%.