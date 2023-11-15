Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has advised Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to exercise caution in light of his public criticisms directed at Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

During an interaction with the UDA Uasin Gishu County Chapter Leadership, Sudi emphasized the need for leaders within the ruling party to avoid making populist statements that could undermine service delivery.

“UDA party, let’s have manners, let’s uphold discipline. Let us not be people who speak without purpose,” Sudi said.

His comments followed a recent verbal attack on Murkomen by the Nandi senator regarding Saturday’s power outage. The incident resulted in a nearly two-hour power outage at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to a fault at the Ol Karia power station.

Cherargei characterized the outage as a display of incompetence on Murkomen’s part, who is both a fellow UDA member and a close ally of President William Ruto.

“CS Murkomen came to Nandi County two weeks ago and called me a fool; I thought he had finished all the works in the Ministry of Roads & Infrastructure! While he was busy insulting me, there were no standby generators at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the airport terminal roofs are leaking massively,” Cherargei stated on Monday.

“JKIA is a steeplechase arena! Waziri wacha aibu ndogo mbele ya wageni fanya kazi! Poleni wageni,” he added.

Sudi, however, dismissed such remarks as baseless and urged Cherargei to maintain a level of decorum.

“Cherargei, sisi kwa hii chama na kwa hii serikali tunataka watu wa kukaa kwa meza na kupanga maneno. (Cherargei, within this party and government, we want individuals who engage in constructive dialogue and thoughtful discussions around the table),” remarked Sudi.

The Kapsaret MP said the time for politics is over and leaders should focus on collaborating with the government to implement development initiatives.

Sudi highlighted his past role in organizing numerous press conferences before the elections. He said now that he is in office, his primary objective is to urge those in government to fulfill the promises outlined in the UDA manifesto.

“I used to hold almost 100 press conferences, but can I do that now? My responsibility is to approach Murkomen and discuss road improvements, address electricity issues, rather than being concerned about the microphone,” he stated.