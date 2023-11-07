The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will conduct an awareness campaign aimed at informing residents about monthly rental income in Nyayo Estate, Embakasi.

The taxman announced the tax sensitization exercise in a statement directed to the Association of Nyayo Embakasi Property Owners. The training is scheduled for November 11th, running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

“This is to confirm that KRA will conduct a sensitization exercise to create awareness on the Monthly Rental Income at Nyayo Estate Embakasi- Malaika Park Gate D on 11.11.2023 from 9.00 am-11.00 am and thereafter undertake a data collection exercise on Rental income properties,” the statement read in part.

The tax collector emphasized that the awareness training session is mandatory, stating that attendance aligns with the requirements of the Tax Procedures Act.

“Kindly take note that it is mandatory to comply with the requirements of the Public Notice and KRA legal statutes on provision of records to KRA as per section 24 & section 59 of the Tax Procedures Act and we look forward to a smooth operation,” KRA added.

As outlined by the Kenya Revenue Authority, rental income tax is imposed on gross residential rental income falling within the range of Kshs. 288,000 to 15,000,000 per annum. This tax constitutes 10% of the gross rent, payable on a monthly basis for received rent.

In cases where a property has both residential and commercial tenants and the gross annual rental income is either Kshs. 288,000 or less than Kshs. 15 million, all rental income is consolidated in the annual Income Tax return.

Conversely, when the gross annual rental income is derived from commercial tenants or the combined income from both residential and commercial exceeds Kshs. 15 million, the portion attributable to commercial rental income is subject to taxation at either the individual graduated scale or the corporate rate of 30%.