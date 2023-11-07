Police are currently probing two different cases where individuals lost their lives after falling from buildings in Nairobi.

The first incident transpired in Highrise, Westlands, involving a woman whose body was found on a farm adjacent to a building. She had fallen from the eighth floor of the adjoining building, leading to her unfortunate demise.

Witnesses recounted that the woman had driven to the building’s parking lot and parked her car before taking what appeared to be a deliberate leap in an act of suicide. According to the guards present, she left behind a suicide note during the Monday morning incident.

In a separate incident, detectives are investigating the death of a plumber who fell from the third floor of a building situated along Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Peter Karanja Muturi, was on duty on Saturday afternoon when the incident occurred. He landed head-first on the first floor of the adjacent building, resulting in severe injuries.

Authorities reported that Muturi was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital after the fall, where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have started an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following his death, the body was transferred to the mortuary, where it awaits further procedures, including an autopsy.