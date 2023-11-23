Detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit, in conjunction with officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), executed a successful raid Wednesday morning on a liquor store located along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 4,920 bottles, each of 250ml, containing counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

The seized counterfeit alcoholic drinks, representing a variety of brands, hold an estimated market value of Sh984,000.

Authorities escorted the confiscated items to a secure KRA warehouse and issued a seizure notice to the suspected individual associated with the illicit liquor.

This latest bust is part of the ongoing and intensified crackdown known as Operation Uchumi, aimed at combating economic crimes and preserving the integrity of commercial activities.

The joint team of investigators is probing the case to ascertain the origin and distribution network of the counterfeit drinks, seeking to dismantle any illicit operations contributing to the proliferation of fraudulent goods in the market.

Further updates on the investigation are expected as the crackdown continues to unfold.