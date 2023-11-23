The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a cautionary statement regarding a counterfeit herbal sex enhancement drug named “Asali ya Wazee” circulating in the Kenyan market.

In their press release, the PPB advises citizens against the usage of the product Themra Epimedyumlu Macun, manufactured by Veysi Topuz.

“The product, commonly referred to as “Asali ya wazee”, is promoted for its alleged sexual enhancement properties and is claimed to be herbal and 100% natural,” noted the Board.

The government agency said it conducted comprehensive tests on the honey-based product and identified substantial adulteration with elevated levels of harmful substances. Notably, Asali ya wazee was found to contain Sildenafil, a medication prescribed for the management of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

“The PPB informs the public that Sildenafil is classified as a prescription-only medicine and its excessive consumption poses serious safety and health hazards.”

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has advised citizens to refrain from using, distributing, or selling the banned drug.

“Any person found dealing with or distributing these products will be subjected to legal action,” PBB warned in a statement.