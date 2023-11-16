Kenya has reportedly received about Ksh.2 trillion in benefits through the diverse international agreements signed by Ruto since taking office, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has claimed.

Speaking at his inaugural press briefing on Wednesday, Mwaura outlined the government’s accomplishments such as various investments from the United Kingdom, the United States, and China.

He cited the proposed Nairobi Railway City Development Plan supported by the United Kingdom government.

“If you have Ksh.900 billion investment in our country, it is going to be a game-changer. The biggest project they have is the railway city here in Nairobi that is going to revolutionise our urban transport system,” Mwaura said.

The govt mouthpiece additionally highlighted the recent signing of a Ksh.8.7 billion ($60 million) pact with the United States’ Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) aimed at funding the procurement of electric buses for Line 2 of Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transit system.

Mwaura also said the President has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors, including trade, ICT, energy, transport, education, labor, and security. These agreements are designed to unlock business and employment opportunities for the country.

“If we have 350,000 Kenyans going abroad imagine the kind of money that is being sent home if we are currently getting about Ksh.750 billion from Kenyans abroad,” he said.

Mwaura also highlighted that Kenya secured $75 million in green investment to enhance its climate action initiatives.

Among other accomplishments, Mwaura cited the opening of Kenya’s embassy in Senegal, the formation of the Kenya-Djibouti Council, and China’s recent decision to cancel visa application appointments for Kenyans.