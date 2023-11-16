After spending two years in custody for the alleged killing of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop, her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was released on bail on Wednesday.

The murder charges against Rotich were filed in November 2021, following the discovery of Tirop’s body with stab wounds at their home in the athletics training hub of Iten in western Kenya in October of the same year.

Rotich, who has since denied the charge, had four previous bail applications denied by a court in Eldoret over concerns about both his safety and the potential risk of him fleeing.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Wananda of the Eldoret High Court ruled that there were no compelling reasons to prolong the detention of the 43-year-old, clearing the path for his trial to start.

“For the past two years the accused has been detained in prison remand in connection with the murder of his wife, this has been enough (time) to ascertain his character and the environment outside the prison if released,” said the Judge.

“Things have cooled and there appears not to be any danger to his life.”

Judge Wananda released Rotich on a bond of Sh400,000, with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Sh500,000.

The bail conditions prevent Rotich from leaving his home county of Uasin Gishu or visiting Iten. Additionally, he has been explicitly instructed not to interfere with witnesses.