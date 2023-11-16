Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday morning hosted the family of the late Mombasa-based musician Ali Mwakaribu, popularly known as Ally B, to comfort and encourage them.

During the breakfast meeting at his official Residence in Mombasa, Mr Gachagua also delivered a condolence message to the family, which included the widow, children, and siblings of the popular musician.

Ally B died at the Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital on November 1, 2023, after a short illness.

“The loss of a loved one is painful. Be strong. We were unable to be with you when Ally B passed on,’’ he told the young family.

RELATED – Family Recounts Events Leading to Ally B’s Demise

The Deputy President assured the family of support to help them through life.

Mr Gachagua described the late musician as a hero who stood for what he believed in. Mr Ally B was instrumental in the 2022 General Election campaigns. He supported President Ruto and Mr Gachagua.

Ally B’s teenage son is in secondary school.

The Deputy President promised support for the family in various ways to meet their socio-economic needs.

The Deputy President, who was accompanied by musician cum politician Charles Njagua Jaguar and former MP George Theuri the Advisor on Youth Affairs in the DP’s office, said the creative economy is rich and investment by artists is essential.

“Under the Creative Economy, talent is a source of livelihood. We must look at talent, not only as a source for entertainment but also from the business perspective,” he said.