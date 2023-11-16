Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o is assuming the role of an executive producer for Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani’s debut feature, ‘Goodbye Julia’.

Earlier this year, the film achieved a historic milestone as the first Sudanese film to be featured in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. It won the Un Certain Regard section’s Prix de Liberté (Freedom Prize) at Cannes.

‘Goodbye Julia’ is also Sudan’s second-ever submission for the Oscar Academy Award International Feature Film category.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2011 secession of South Sudan, with Lupita set to contribute her voice to support the film’s mission of conveying its powerful message to a global audience.

The ‘Black Panther’ star expressed the profound impact of “Goodbye Julia” as a poignant portrayal of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, a crisis with far-reaching consequences across Eastern Africa.

“‘Goodbye Julia’ is a powerful representation of the conflict happening in Sudan right now, which affects millions of lives across Eastern Africa. Mohamed Kordofani and the filmmakers present the issues in a beautiful, deeply personal way. I’m honored to lend my voice to help bring this film’s message to the world,” Nyong’o said in a statement.

‘Goodbye Julia; depicts the intricate dynamics between the northern and southern Sudanese communities through the friendship of two women. The film intricately explores the complexities of their relationship, providing a nuanced portrayal of the broader cultural and regional differences within Sudan.

The two central roles are brought to life by Eiman Yousif and Sudanese supermodel Siran Riak, marking her debut in the world of big-screen acting.

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o is set to take on a leading role in Paramount’s upcoming horror franchise spinoff, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” written and directed by Michael Sarnoski.