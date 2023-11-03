The family of the esteemed Coastal Musician Ally B (born Ali Khamisi Mwaliguli) has narrated the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

As outlined by his younger brother, Mohammed Ramadhan, the musician known for his chart-toppers like ‘Maria’ and ‘Bembea’ had been grappling with pneumonia for the preceding two weeks.

Ally B was rushed to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH), where he underwent treatment before being discharged.

Addressing reporters outside the hospital, Mr. Ramadhan said Ally B was released after showing signs of improvement.

“He stayed home for a week and then informed us that he was returning to Kilifi for other commitments. However, on Sunday, he called home, expressing concerns about breathing difficulties. He mentioned experiencing a similar condition to when he had pneumonia,” explained Ramadhan.

Despite the family’s pleas for him to come back home, he insisted on fulfilling his commitments in Kilifi before returning to Mombasa.

“On Tuesday, he(Ally B) called again, indicating his intention to return home. I informed him that our mother desired his return for another medical check-up to ascertain the nature of his ailment. Wednesday morning, he called once more, expressing an improvement in his condition but still affirming his intention to come home,” added the brother.

The family said Ally B arrived at the family home on Wednesday afternoon, sweating profusely.

The musician requested his brother to escort him to a nearby hospital. However, during the examination, the attending doctor, recognizing the deterioration in his condition and a significant drop in his blood pressure, referred him to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“We used traditional medicines to assist in stabilizing his blood pressure, and he informed us that he felt better. We returned home, but after some time, his wife called me, shouting that my brother, who was in bed, was on the verge of collapsing,” recounted Mr. Ramadhan.

The brother then took him to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) via a tuk-tuk.

“Upon arriving at the hospital, I realized he had taken his last breath. I was carrying him on my lap. However, we were already at the hospital, and the doctors arrived, pronouncing him dead. My friend suggested that I take him home due to concerns about mortuary charges,” said Ramadhan.

“We are sad as a family but this was God’s will. This is a path that we must all pass [through]. We thank Kenyans for standing with us. We loved him but God loved him the most [and] that is why He took him,” said the brother.

His body was at the family home in Kisauni on Thursday, awaiting a 4 p.m. burial.

Ally B’s passing drew condolences from fellow musicians such as Jua Cali, Susumila, Nyota Ndogo, Akothee, Kidis, and many others.

Political leaders from across the country, including President William Ruto, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, politician Hassan Joho, EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal, and Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), and Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), among others, also mourned the loss.

Ally B had attempted to join politics in 2017 when he contested the Junda ward representative seat on a Jubilee ticket but was unsuccessful.

President Ruto eulogized the singer, saying: “I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. He inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends and devoted fans.”

Ally B will not only be remembered for his music but for spearheading peace efforts in the coastal city, especially in Kisauni.