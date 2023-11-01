Renowned TV and radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka has expressed his views on the increasing trend of young Kenyans avoiding the institution of marriage.

In a widely circulated video, Machoka urged caution and emphasized that while some young individuals may opt to postpone or bypass marriage, it is essential for them to carefully consider the potential consequences in the long run.

The ‘Roga Roga’ show host affectionately known as Uncle Fred advocated for the merits of marriage. He asserted that the idea of declaring “I don’t need a man or woman” is misguided.

“Mimi naambia watu oa ama uolewe kama wakati umefika, kama hujapata its understable lakini wacha kuranda randa ukisema I don’t need a man or a woman,” he said.

This loosely translates to: (I am telling people, get married when the time is right. If you haven’t found someone, it’s understandable, but refrain from wandering around saying, ‘I don’t need a man or a woman).

Machoka emphasized the significance of having a life partner, highlighting that life can present challenges, and having a companion to share the journey can be invaluable.

The 70-year-old Rhumba enthusiast proceeded to impart advice to the youth using the lyrics of singer Mbaraka Mwinshehe Mwaruka’s song.

“Ulivyokuwa unapendwa wewe daka hukujijua, uko kama maua na siku moja ujana utakutoka. Ukajikuta umekwama…wapenzi wote sasa wamekukimbia, utapata tabu. Ooh pole dada, ooh pole kaka,” Machoka sang.

(As you were being loved, you didn’t realize your value. You’re like a flower, and one day, youth will slip away. You’ll find yourself stuck… now, all your lovers have deserted you, and you’ll face hardship. Oh, dear sister, oh, dear brother).

Machoka mentioned that youthfulness fades and that life is challenging.

“Ujana ni moshi ukienda hurudi tena so listen to me and listen good, let me tell me tell you things can get thick,” he warned.

(Youthfulness is like smoke; once it dissipates, it doesn’t return. So, listen to me, and listen well. Let me tell you, things can get thick)