Nigerian sensation Tiwa Savage on Tuesday announced her decision to go on a music hiatus for the next few months, citing health concerns.

The Queen of Afrobeats explained that she has been battling a virus for some weeks before doctors on Tuesday instructed her to take vocal rest for some months.

“To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months,” Tiwa wrote in a statement.

The 43-year-old songbird said she has been compelled to cancel all her upcoming shows, including her highly anticipated London show.

While she did not disclose the exact nature of the virus, Tiwa said she is taking necessary precautions to save her voice.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.

“I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed,” the singer concluded.

This comes weeks after Tiwa Savage featured among the headline performers at the Walker Town event held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, sharing the stage with Congolese singer Fally Ipupa and Kenya’s Nyashinski. This marked one of her final live performances before she announced her temporary hiatus from music.