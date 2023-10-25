Charles Hinga, the Principal Secretary for Housing, has disclosed that the government has not posted advertisements for 17,897 vacancies.

This comes in response to a public notice suggesting that the government intends to hire workers for different roles in the ongoing construction of affordable housing.

The notice indicated that the government aimed to employ 2,319 masons, 1,805 plumbers, 1,615 carpenters, 7,810 ground workers, and 1,075 truck operators.

“The Government of Kenya is currently facilitating the development of 250,000 Affordable Housing units per year. This is a transformative agenda that will go beyond the provision of decent homes to deserving Kenyans and also trigger economic transformation, job, and wealth creation,” read the notice in part.

“Qualified and interested Kenyans should send their application documents consisting of a well-detailed CV and Cover Letter to (hidden email) not later than October 27, 2023.”

On Tuesday, however, PS Hinga debunked the notice circulating as fake.

“The alleged job advert below is FAKE. It has nothing to do with the Affordable housing program ( AHP) which is spearheaded by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development. The public is warned not to fall prey to such fraudulent schemes,” said the PS.