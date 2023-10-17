Azimio leader Raila Odinga has addressed media reports, clarifying that he did not endorse Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in the 2027 general elections.
In a statement on Monday through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the ODM leader said that he only praised Kalonzo for his strong decision to support him in successive elections.
Odinga emphasized that the expression of admiration for Kalonzo should not be misconstrued as the official stance of the party regarding its political aspirations in the 2027 elections, especially considering that the elections are still four years away.
“Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values and the support Mr. Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr. Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” the spokesperson wrote in part.
Adding: “His words of praise for Mr Musyoka were therefore not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics. Rather, the praise was an acknowledgment and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.”
Raila Odinga stated that the Azimio coalition believes in providing an equal opportunity to all individuals aspiring to be presidential candidates. He said the coalition’s formal announcement, including its chosen candidate, will only occur approximately a year or so before the 2027 elections.
Odinga at the same time expressed confidence that if President William Ruto and Kalonzo Musyoka were to compete in the election, Ruto would have no chance against Kalonzo.
“Mr. Odinga however believes that Mr. Musyoka has what it takes to beat Hon. William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Mr. Ruto’s recent claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader,” Onyango said.
“Mr. Odinga further assures Azimio supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics all the way to 2027. “
In his praise for Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday, Raila acknowledged Kalonzo’s unwavering commitment, even in the face of not being chosen as his running mate in the presidential elections held on August 9, 2022.
“Kalonzo has a good heart, hardworking, and one you can trust, he is also a Christian. He is trustworthy and loving,” Raila said.
“The other day, I heard President Ruto saying that he knows I will not contest and he is ready for Kalonzo. He is speaking about Kalonzo Musyoka as if they are equals. Kalonzo is ten times better than him, he only wants to pit us against each other about who will run for the presidency, yet we ourselves have not announced anything. We will show him he knows nothing; we will stand with Kalonzo because he is an honest person,” he said.