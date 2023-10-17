Azimio leader Raila Odinga has addressed media reports, clarifying that he did not endorse Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Monday through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the ODM leader said that he only praised Kalonzo for his strong decision to support him in successive elections.

Odinga emphasized that the expression of admiration for Kalonzo should not be misconstrued as the official stance of the party regarding its political aspirations in the 2027 elections, especially considering that the elections are still four years away.

“Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, the Wiper leader’s strong Christian values and the support Mr. Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr. Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” the spokesperson wrote in part.

Adding: “His words of praise for Mr Musyoka were therefore not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics. Rather, the praise was an acknowledgment and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.”

Raila Odinga stated that the Azimio coalition believes in providing an equal opportunity to all individuals aspiring to be presidential candidates. He said the coalition’s formal announcement, including its chosen candidate, will only occur approximately a year or so before the 2027 elections.

Odinga at the same time expressed confidence that if President William Ruto and Kalonzo Musyoka were to compete in the election, Ruto would have no chance against Kalonzo.

“Mr. Odinga however believes that Mr. Musyoka has what it takes to beat Hon. William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Mr. Ruto’s recent claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader,” Onyango said.