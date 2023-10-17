An intelligence-driven operation carried out by DCI investigators, supported by their general duty counterparts in Kisii County, led to the recovery of a shipment of cannabis sativa valued at more than Sh11 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that law enforcement officers on patrol spotted a white Toyota Prado heading to Kilgoris, Narok County, loaded with suspicious goods in transit.

“The officers signaled the driver of the vehicle to stop but he defied the orders and sped off at breakneck speed and upon reaching Magena area, he made a quick U-turn back towards Kanyenye.” a DCI report reads in part.

Upon realizing that he was being pursued by officers, he abandoned the vehicle in the Metembe area and fled on foot.

The vehicle was towed to Kenyeye Police Station, where an exhaustive search was carried out. Authorities discovered six sacks and fifteen bales containing leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, with a total weight of 379 kilograms.

The illicit shipment, along with the vehicle, has been placed under police custody awaiting further investigations.