The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is urging motor vehicle owners who have received SMS notifications regarding the collection of reflective number plates to visit the centers they designated during the application process.

This service announcement follows the recent adjustment of operating hours by NTSA, now from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, as opposed to the previous schedule of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The changes announced by the Authority’s Director General come after Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen directed NTSA to clear a backlog in the printing of driving licenses, logbooks, and digital number plates within two weeks.

Speaking after he made an impromptu visit to NTSA offices in Nairobi, CS Murkomen said it was unfortunate that over 50,000 driving license applications, some dating back to September 2022, were yet to be processed.

“I have given NTSA two weeks to clear this backlog and notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points, and put in place the necessary mechanisms to speed up the turn around time for processing and issuance of DLs, logbooks and digital number plates,” Murkomen said.

Adding: “It is disheartening to see Kenyans inconvenienced, suffer, and even lose job opportunities due to lack of driving licenses caused by artificial delays in processing and issuance of Driving Licences.”

CS Murkomen pledged to personally supervise the reforms, ensuring that the authority enhances its service delivery to the people of Kenya.