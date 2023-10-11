A woman, Ann Wambui, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and making death threats against her mother, Jane Muthoni.

The charges include the offense of threatening to kill, as outlined in section 223 (1) of the Penal Code. The incident is said to have occurred at Jane Muthoni’s residence in Ruai, Nairobi, on September 14, 2023.

Wambui, 30, is alleged to have verbally threatened her mother, Ms. Jane Muthoni, by uttering the words, “nakwambianga nitakuua na huskiangi, nitakuua saa hii,” which, when translated to English, mean, “I have been warning you that I will kill you and you have never taken me seriously. I will kill you right now.”

The police and the state prosecution office assert that these words constitute a serious threat to the life of the complainant.

Ms. Muthoni was inside her house when she realized that one of the items essential for her business was missing. She approached her daughter’s bedroom to inquire whether she knew the item’s whereabouts.

The suspect reportedly woke up and directed death threats towards her mother, prompting the latter to flee the room with the suspect in pursuit.

The incident escalated when the daughter caught up with her mother in the sitting room, where she wrestled her to the ground and forcefully pulled her hair, while the victim screamed for assistance.

A neighbor intervened and rescued the complainant from her daughter, escorting her out of the house.

Following the distressing incident, Ms. Muthoni reported the matter to the police. Officers visited the complainant’s residence, where they discovered a hammer beneath a pillow and a machete beside the suspect’s bed.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts, the accused denied the charges.

Ms. Wambui was granted release on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

Ms. Muthoni, fearing for her life, has vacated her residence and sought refuge elsewhere. The neighbor who came to her rescue has been enlisted as a witness in the case, along with two police officers.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 11, 2023, with the commencement of the hearing set for February 26, 2024.