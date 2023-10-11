Police in Nairobi are investigating an altercation on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi, where one matatu conductor fatally stabbed another during a dispute over passengers.

As per the police, the two touts who work for different PSV Saccos plying the Nairobi-Mwiki-Kasarani route, disagreed over the allocation of space to pick up passengers on Sunday evening.

The conflict escalated to violence when one of the touts grabbed a knife from a nearby vendor selling eggs and sausages and used it to stab his fellow tout, identified as Jairus Nyutu Nuthu aged 31.

According to police reports, the assailant had been trailing his colleague for a considerable distance before instigating the altercation that resulted in the stabbing.

Following the stabbing, the attacker abandoned the weapon and fled the scene, leaving his colleague fatally wounded.

“The fighting started at the Mwiki-Kasarani Matatu stop along Tom Mboya Street before they ended up at the location where the stabbing occurred,” Bungei said.

“No arrests have been made yet, and efforts to locate the assailant are ongoing.”

Police recovered the weapon and moved Nyutu Nuthu’s body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.