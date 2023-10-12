A state of panic ensued at the Nairobi headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday when a police officer shot himself in the parking area.

The junior cop, only identified as Corporal Mutunga, died inside his car from a gunshot to the head. The morning incident occurred right after the officer, employed as a driver, had reported for duty.

“He shot himself with his pistol and died instantly,” a colleague told the Nation.

Authorities said that they are still investigating the reasons behind the officer taking his own life.

The officer’s colleagues and people near the DCI headquarters were alarmed by the sound of a gunshot emanating from the Operations Section car park. They quickly responded, arriving at the scene to discover the lifeless body.

The deceased’s remains were moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.