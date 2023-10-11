The Kenyan government has reportedly verified the whereabouts of all its citizens in Israel, despite officials indicating that they have established helplines for emergency calls.

Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, said all Kenyans in Israel have been accounted for. She assured that no Kenyan residents or workers in Israel have suffered harm amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group.

“I am glad to report that there are no casualties among our people. All our people are accounted for,” Njogu told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

“The government of Kenya continues to monitor the situation. We are in touch with our diaspora in that space and are maintaining contact through our Embassy (in Tel Aviv) on the ground. Plans are in place to evacuate as needed.”

Ms. Njogu stated that evacuation plans were in place, noting that such measures typically involve collaboration with other government agencies.

The Kenyan embassy in Tel Aviv provided emergency contacts, instructing individuals seeking evacuation to email responders at [email protected] or call +254114757002, +972549060910, and +972547075958.

According to the the Israeli embassy in Nairobi, the majority of Kenyans in Israel consist of students, individuals on religious pilgrimages, or those undertaking short scientific trip