Musician Akothee is once again singing the praises of her on-and-off lover and manager, Nelson Oyugi alias Nelly Oaks, for his unwavering support throughout the years.

Oaks recently made a sensational comeback on Akothee’s social media pages, further fueling speculations about her breakup with her Swiss husband, Denis Schweizer, popularly known as Omosh.

With Omosh seemingly now out of the picture(pun intended), Nelly Oaks has taken center stage in Akothee’s dramatic social media activity.

In one of her posts, Akothee shared pictures with Nelly Oaks in Tanzania, writing: “Ni mimi na M_perfect wangu, tunavuka Boda tutarudi kesho 🤣🤣🤣”

With Oaks proving to be the shoulder that Akothee cries on, he earned more effusive praise from the mother of five on Tuesday. She shared a photo that was taken about two years ago as she recalled when she was not on talking terms with Nelly Oaks.

The photo shows the moment Akothee signed an influencing deal with the 22Bet betting site.

Akothee narrated the events leading to the lucrative deal, recounting a phone call she had with Nelly Oaks.

“Mmm during this time we were not even in talking mood 🤔 @nellyoaks called me:

‘Hey Babe, I have business for you. Can you take 1m for four posts a month⁉️ Just 4 posts & 1 YouTube video

Me: Yesssss.'”

Akothee highlighted how Oaks always calls her babe.

“This guy has never changed my name from Babe to Esther or AKOTHEE 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔. This was 2021,” she wrote.

Akothee concluded by vowing to gift Oaks with something that would shock the world, leaving her fans speculating.

“I will give @nellyoaks a gift that will shock many 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” she wrote.