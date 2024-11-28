CS Mutua Suspends Overseas Job Recruitment Exercise

Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has temporarily halted the overseas job recruitment exercise to expedite the processing of over 5,931 applications already received.

Dr. Mutua announced that the suspension will allow the government to align the process with the needs of recruiting agencies and job seekers, ensuring a more streamlined approach. The exercise, conducted across six counties, attracted an overwhelming number of applicants.

Speaking at the Nyandarua National Polytechnic after overseeing the recruitment process, Dr. Mutua stressed the importance of keeping the National Assembly and key government officials informed to enhance and support efforts aimed at securing overseas job opportunities for Kenyans.

The recruitment process will resume after December 12, with successful applicants set to receive notifications by December 4.

Dr. Mutua, accompanied by Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, explained that the suspension also gives recruitment agencies time to manage the high demand effectively.

Despite the progress, many job seekers have expressed concerns over the high agency fees required for visa and passport processing, which many find unaffordable. Addressing these concerns, Dr. Mutua encouraged successful applicants to seek financial support from family and friends, emphasizing that the lucrative pay offered by overseas jobs would enable them to repay the initial costs quickly.

PS Mwadime highlighted the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in equipping job seekers with in-demand skills. He noted that technical skills from Kenyan TVET programs make applicants highly sought-after by international employers.

The government remains committed to improving processes and expanding opportunities for Kenyans to access high-paying jobs abroad.