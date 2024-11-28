Intelligent Transport System Set to Transform Nairobi’s Traffic Flow by 2025

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) took a significant step in addressing Nairobi’s traffic congestion by launching the city’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Traffic Management Centre (TMC).

The project, which will begin in March 2025, includes the establishment of the Traffic Management Centre at Cabanas along Mombasa Road.

KURA signed an agreement with Samsung C&T, which will finance the first phase of the project. This phase will focus on redesigning 25 key junctions in Nairobi to improve traffic flow.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing its critical role in managing the city’s growing traffic demands.

“The project will involve detailed design upgrades to junction configurations to ensure they handle traffic effectively. This will greatly improve traffic flow and safety,” Chirchir stated during the signing ceremony.

The project will also introduce various ITS equipment, including traffic signals, signal controllers, CCTV cameras, above-ground detectors, Variable Message Signs (VMS), Vehicle Enforcement Systems (VES), and Vehicle Detection Systems (VDS).

The new system is expected to reduce the need for traffic police and county officers at junctions, automating traffic management and boosting efficiency across the city.