A German recruiting consultancy firm is set to interview Kenyans with technical and vocational skills, as part of a government-sponsored labor migration initiative aimed at meeting the human resource needs of various German industries.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Ezekiel Machogu, held discussions with Mr. Volker Falchi, the Managing Director of BBW Group, a vocational education and training company, following Mr. Falchi’s courtesy call to the Jogoo House office on Friday.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, the Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research, Dr. Esther Muoria, the counterpart for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and senior officials from the Ministries of Education, Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Affairs, and Labour.

Machogu highlighted that Kenya has cultivated a pool of well-trained young individuals equipped with technical competencies and skills applicable globally. He emphasized the government’s commitment to a robust technical, vocational, and training system, expressing confidence that the recruiting firm would find individuals with the desired skills.

Mr. Falchi outlined his company’s ambitious goal to recruit 250,000 people worldwide for diverse industries in Germany. He expressed a specific interest in recruiting Kenyans to contribute to meeting the human resource needs of his country.

According to Falchi, potential candidates must exhibit the right work ethic, a willingness to learn the German language and the requisite technical competencies and skills demanded by German industries.

Falchi emphasized the crucial connection between training and industry, asserting that a country’s success in obtaining skilled workers relies on bridging this gap. He underlined the significance of an education and training environment fostering critical thinking, enabling students to apply acquired knowledge and competencies effectively.

The initial focus areas for recruitment include electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, welding and fabrication, and mechatronics.