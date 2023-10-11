Actress Gloria Nyaboke Moraa is facing charges of reckless and negligent conduct, as well as causing harm, after her dog bit a child belonging to her neighbor in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The former Tahidi High actress and digital creator is accused of neglecting to take adequate precautions against potential harm from a dog under her care. This negligence is alleged to have endangered the life of a four-year-old child, on July 30, 2023.

The court heard that the child was playing with other children near her residence when her mother went to retrieve her. In the moments just before the mother reached the play area, Ms. Moraa’s dog ran past her compound pursuing the minor, and bit her on the leg behind the knee.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Before reaching the hospital, the minor’s mother contacted Ms. Moraa, inquiring about the dog’s vaccination status.

However, Ms. Moraa was reportedly unable to confirm whether the dog had been vaccinated.

The court heard that despite assurances from the actress that she would furnish the vaccination certificate, she failed to fulfill these promises and subsequently became unresponsive to the minor’s mother.

The mother reported the incident to the Embakasi Police Station, leading to the tracing and subsequent arrest of Moraa.

The actress appeared before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts, where she denied the charges.

The case is scheduled for mention on 16 November, preceding the trial set for 20 February next year.

The child’s mother is listed as a crucial witness in the case, alongside a doctor who provided treatment to the child at the hospital and a police officer involved in the investigation.

Gloria Moraa may be required to settle a hospital bill exceeding Sh150,000 to have the case withdrawn.