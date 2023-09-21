A total of 72 students from 24 schools around the country participated in the World Cube Association, Kericho Open Speed Cubing tournament held at ACK Holy Trinity Academy in Kericho town.

World Cube Association which governs competitions for mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces, commonly known as twisty puzzles, sought to test the speed of the students in solving the Rubik’s cube.

Speaking to KNA, the Speed Cubing Kericho Open Coordinator Mr. Samuel Kamau announced that John Muthee Karichu from St. Xavier Nakuru won in the pyramid category with a speed of 9.25 seconds, while in 3*3 category, Simon Mugambi from Kenyatta University won with a speed of 14.25 seconds.

“In the 2*2 category, John Muthee Karichu from St. Xavier again won with a speed of 5.31 seconds. This was very impressive,” added Mr. Kamau.

Kamau said the winners in different categories were awarded and all speedcubers received certificates and their names and scores were recorded on the World Cube Association website.

He revealed that Kagaki School in Nakuru which had 36 participants, performed the best with participants taking home 6 trophies, and St. Xavier Primary School Nakuru emerged second with 5 trophies while Fig Tree in Kericho came in third with participants getting awarded four trophies.

Kamau further explained that the competition which highly engages the mind in mapping out steps for solving the Rubik’s cube was open to all ages categorized into four; under 9, under 12, junior secondary, and over 18.

“Solving Rubik’s cube requires a lot of patience and strong will and children who learn this sport improve their memory, patience, problem-solving skills, agility, enhance concentration and configuration, and can break mild addictions as well,” added Kamau.

The speed cubing coordinator was impressed that schools around the country had started to embrace Rubik’s cube but urged the Ministry of Education to incorporate indoor sporting activity into the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC).

According to him, through solving the Rubik’s cube, participants enjoy benefits that include 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills, communication, digital literacy, corroboration, and citizenship.

Also in attendance was the 16-year-old World Cube Association Junior Delegate representing Kenya Rayan Parmar who said with Rubik’s cube, there were various challenging puzzles available and each puzzle has its own benefit.

“Solutions to complex problems are most simple but that does not mean they are easy. So, this sport helps to uncomplicate thinking, declutter the mind, and build patience, perspective, and process,” remarked Parmar.

Meanwhile, the parents who took their children to the competition said their children tremendously improved in mathematics due to constant practice of solving the Rubik’s cube during their leisure time at home.

Schools that participated included Kagaki School Nakuru, Fig Tree Academy, St. Xavier Public School, ACK Holy Trinity Academy, Kericho Primary, Kericho Academy, Moi Primary Public, Shinners Premier, Samaj International Nairobi, Lions Primary, Highlands Primary Kericho, Moi Educational Secondary, Sabis International, Greenstate International, Shalalji International, St. Andrews Turi international, Oshwal International, Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Multimedia University, JKUAT, Laikipia University and Thika Technical Thika.

