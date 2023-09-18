National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula has urged Kenyans to unite in the face of economic difficulties.

While inaugurating a secondary school in Danisa village within Garsen constituency, Wetangula also assured of the government’s dedication to resolving persistent issues of insecurity, land disputes, and marginalization.

Wetangula mentioned that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is scheduled to visit the region soon, aiming to address the security issues in Tana River County.

“I have talked to the CS of interior Kithure Kindiki and he has told me that he will come here to talk to you on how you can better your security,” he said.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in constructing schools to advance education at the constituency level.

Wetangula reiterated the necessity of affirmative action in marginalized regions and highlighted the potential of Tana River County as a significant food source for Kenya.

“We want to turn Tana River from a county in need to a county that gives,” he said.

He was accompnaied by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, MPs Ali Wario of Garsen, Majimbo Kalasinga of Kabuchai and Ruweida Mohamed of Lamu East among other leaders.