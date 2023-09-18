The State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has announced its commitment to issue all pending TVET certificates by the close of the year.

Speaking during the 15th graduation ceremony at Nkabune Technical Training institute, Meru, TVET Principal Secretary Dr. Esther Muoria said those who have been having issues of graduation or completion of what they ought to have prepared for their graduation, will also have their plight looked into.

Dr. Muoria reiterated that the department was working hard to ensure that this was fulfilled for the sake of the trainees who have for long, been waiting for their certificates for use where required.

“We are at the moment doing what we can refer to as mopping up to ensure that we deliver our promise,” she said.

“The Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (CDACC) is in place and doing everything possible to ensure all the certificates will be issued by the end of this year,” added Muoria.

The PS further said that the department has already started retooling of CDAC as well as trainers in order to enhance quality training of learners.

“We have already put in place through the Kenya school of TVET, a program to retool all our trainers and we are already done with the first cohort of 94 trainers at the Nyeri National polytechnic. A second cohort is coming to ensure all the trainers are retooled,” the PS said.

Dr. Muoria said after recrafting and pedagogical retooling of CDACC and trainers, they will also be retrained on the use of equipment so that everybody is able to use and train the trainees using them.

“This is a program that we think is going to go all the way into next year, but by the middle of next year, we hope that all our trainers and assessors as well as curriculum developers will be on board to do an excellent job,” she said.

On digital literacy, the PS said that together with the ICT department, they have put digital labs in 94 institutions which have at least 100 Virtual Desk Infrastructure (VDI) on which students should be able to train all the way to a situation, where they are able to access international jobs online.

On her part, the institution’s principal Eunice Njenga congratulated the graduands for completing one of the critical journeys of their lives, adding that the institution had also embraced curriculum reforms and was also introducing curriculum based education and training to all the departments.

She added that the institution was also planning to roll out training on digital jobs to the trainees as well as other members of the society.

“We want to thank the national government for recruitment of more trainers, financial support through capitation, Higher Education Loans Board as well as bursaries from the county government, which have enabled students including those from poor families to access education,” said Njenga.