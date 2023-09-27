Two men have been convicted after they were found guilty of gang rape contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act.

Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Emmanuel Soita on Tuesday, September 26 sentenced Geoffrey Moriasi and Isaya Mogaka to 15 years each in prison.

The incident took place on the night of February 7, 2023, at Kaptembwo Estate in Nakuru West sub-county, within Nakuru County.

The suspects abducted the victim, blindfolded her, and took her to an unknown house. They then repeatedly raped her throughout the night, the court heard.

During the verdict, Hon. Soita concluded that there was sufficient evidence, including the identification of the accused, lack of victim consent, and proof of the criminal act.

The court concluded that the prosecution successfully proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, led by PC Annastacia Mumbe, presented five witnesses in the case.