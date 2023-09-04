President William Ruto has announced that TikTok is set to initiate a nationwide training program geared towards empowering content creators and fostering the creation of positive content within the country.

This announcement comes in the wake of President Ruto’s meeting with Fortune Sibanda, the Director of TikTok Africa, at State House in Nairobi.

During their discussions, various crucial aspects of the platform, such as content moderation and monetization, were thoroughly explored.

Following their meeting, President Ruto underscored the importance of enabling Kenyan content creators to earn a sustainable livelihood through their creative talents.

“Kenyan creatives deserve to make a livelihood from their ability to create good content. TikTok will run a national training programme in Kenya to empower content creators through comprehensive platform knowledge, fostering increased monetization, and promoting positive content,” Ruto said.

This comes weeks after Ruto held an online meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and made significant announcements regarding the platform’s content moderation.

Ruto declared that any inappropriate or offensive content shared on TikTok would be swiftly removed from the platform. He highlighted that the government had established a partnership with the short-form video platform to actively monitor and review content, guaranteeing that all creators adhere to the established guidelines.

In alignment with Ruto’s statements, Chew reiterated TikTok’s commitment to establishing a Kenyan office responsible for coordinating its operations on the continent.

Furthermore, Chew pledged to generate employment opportunities for a larger number of Kenyans within the TikTok platform. This underscores the platform’s unwavering dedication to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment for its users in Kenya.