The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has installed the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at Nairobi National Park as part of its commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation.

In a Sunday statement, KWS highlighted that electric vehicles, due to their lack of harmful carbon emissions, offer substantial advantages for conservation areas.

KWS emphasized that electric vehicles utilize renewable energy sources and contribute to the reduction of noise pollution.

“In our concerted effort to make our conservation areas more environmentally friendly, we have today taken a significant step by installing the first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at Nairobi National Park,” KWS said.

The installation coincides with Kenya hosting the Africa Climate Summit, which is centered around the theme, ‘Advancing Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World.’

The summit’s goal is to advocate for a positive, climate-compatible vision for Africa.

The Summit, scheduled to commence on Monday, will convene more than 20,000 leaders and investors from Africa and various parts of the world. Notably, 17 Heads of State and government will be in attendance.

This gathering will serve as a pivotal platform for informing, shaping, and influencing commitments, pledges, and outcomes, ultimately leading to the formulation of the Nairobi Declaration.