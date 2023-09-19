The prosecution has filed a fresh application seeking court orders to have Paul Mackenzie and his co-suspects detained for six months (180 days) to enable the police to conclude investigations into the Shakahola massacre.

Assistant DPP Jami Yamina told Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. Yusuf Shikanda that investigations remain incomplete after the lapse of an earlier court order that directed further detention of Makenzie and his co-suspects for 47 days.

The application, supported by an affidavit from Chief Inspector Raphael Wanjohi, reveals that DNA profiling of 429 bodies exhumed from the Shakahola forest is delicate, expensive, hard, and time-consuming.

The application further discloses that pathologists require at least an additional 6 months to complete the DNA profiling process in order to conclusively establish the true identity of the exhumed bodies.

However, the court adjourned the hearing of the application to allow lawyers representing Makenzie and his co-suspects to file their responses.

Meanwhile, the probation service also sought 30 days to conclude the social inquiry report. The matter will be mentioned on 12 October 2023.