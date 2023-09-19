Roam, previously known as Opibus, has unveiled the first locally produced electric bus in Kenya, marking a significant stride toward establishing a truly sustainable mobility ecosystem and electrifying the region’s public transportation network.

The Swedish-Kenyan EV startup on Monday, September 18 announced the launch of the all-electric shuttle bus called The Roam Move, proudly claiming its position as the first Kenyan company to produce a fully electric bus designed and assembled locally.

“The launch of this electric shuttle bus represents not only a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability but also a testament to the talent and potential within Kenya’s manufacturing industry,” said Dennis Wakaba, Roam’s country sales executive.

The Roam Move is a zero-emissions shuttle designed for optimal performance, boasting unmatched design precision, with every detail meticulously crafted to deliver an exceptional passenger experience.

The Roam Move differs from Roam’s other electric bus offering known as the Roam Rapid, which is designed for the Bus Rapid Transit system.

The bus is equipped with a 170 kWh battery pack, providing it with a range of 200 km on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted service throughout the day.

When the bus does require recharging, Roam has assured that it can be fully recharged in less than two hours using a DC fast charger. Its creators emphasize that the new Move model was meticulously crafted with Kenyan passengers at the forefront of its design. Its interior can comfortably seat 51 people, providing ergonomic seating arrangements and spacious aisles for a comfortable travel experience.

Furthermore, the Roam Move offers significantly reduced operating costs, which are approximately 50% lower. This cost-effectiveness is attributed to its exemption from expensive maintenance and its streamlined construction featuring fewer moving parts, thus minimizing downtimes. These factors together result in substantial savings, amounting to as much as Ksh35 per kilometer traveled.

The bus is also outfitted with cutting-edge safety features, including collision avoidance systems, advanced driver assistance technology, and a robust structural design to ensure passenger safety and security.

The Roam Move is scheduled to commence its official operations in late October.