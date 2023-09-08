Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that he will be hosted by Azimio leader Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, next week for the launch of an industrial park in the region. Kuria disclosed this during the inauguration of an industrial park in Trans Nzoia County.

He revealed that this decision followed discussions between him and the former Prime Minister, who agreed to his request. Kuria intends to use this opportunity to provide insights to the opposition leader on development matters.

“Recently, we were with Raila, and I asked him if he can host me in his home area, and he agreed. I might impart some knowledge about development,” said Kuria. Additionally, he affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza government would impartially serve all Kenyans, regardless of their voting preferences in the last elections.

The Cabinet Secretary further disclosed his plans to launch development projects in other counties, including Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, and Migori in the upcoming week. During his speech, Kuria urged Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to consider collaborating with the Kenya Kwanza government to ensure that his constituents benefit from a cooperative relationship with the national government.

Notably, Natembeya serves as the deputy leader of the Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) within the Azimio coalition.

The former Gatundu South MP also underscored the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of generating job opportunities through the launch of the industrial park.

He instructed contractors to complete the industrial park within seven months, enabling the attraction of foreign investors.

“We are commencing with Ksh500 million for the project. I give you seven months to complete it so that we can inaugurate it in the fourth month of the coming year. My role is to attract investors, thereby creating 30,000 job opportunities in this county.

It’s inconceivable that Trans Nzoia produces 25 percent of the maize in Kenya, and yet its residents lack employment,” he concluded.