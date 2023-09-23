A 23-year-old student enrolled in a private university is now facing multiple charges, including stupefying, in a case also involving the alleged theft of Sh313,000 from a Kasarani businessman. The accused, Roy Kiplangat, was apprehended in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The perplexing events transpired on July 3 when Kiplangat purportedly administered an unknown substance to the businessman, identified as Mr. Wanjama, rendering him disoriented. It is alleged that Kiplangat’s motive was to pilfer from the victim, eventually robbing him of Sh8,000 in cash and a mobile phone worth Sh28,000. Moreover, the suspect stands accused of stealing Sh313,000, transferred from Wanjama’s bank and M-Pesa accounts after incapacitating him.

Kiplangat is facing three additional charges: conspiracy to commit an offense, theft, and preparation to commit an offense. It is alleged that he conspired with unidentified individuals, including a woman whom Wanjama encountered at a Kahawa West club, to execute the theft.

One of the charges, preparation to commit an offense, is anchored in the discovery of two unregistered SIM cards found in Kiplangat’s possession, unrelated to his national identity card.

The events unfolded after Wanjama’s night out at a club, where he inexplicably found himself in the company of a mysterious woman. Following a brief stop along Mirema Drive, during which the woman requested him to consume her drink, Wanjama suddenly lost consciousness.

He regained awareness after seven hours, disoriented and alone on the roadside, with his car, phone, and cash conspicuously absent.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Wanjama reported the incident to Kasarani Police Station and sought medical attention. However, it wasn’t until he visited a Safaricom shop to replace his SIM card that he uncovered the disappearance of over Sh300,000 from his M-Pesa account.

Sh174,000 had vanished from his M-Pesa account, with an additional Sh139,000 disappearing from his bank account via mobile money transfers.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the recipient of the stolen funds, which traced back to Kiplangat. Although the student was apprehended, his alleged accomplices remain at large.

Kiplangat, in his defense, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges during a court appearance before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of the Makadara Law Courts. He asked the court to consider lenient bail conditions.

Pending further investigation, Kiplangat will remain in custody until November 22, when the court is slated to establish bail and bond conditions. The case is scheduled for a hearing on February 29 next year.