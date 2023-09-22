President William Ruto on Thursday extended his condolences to the family and friends of the late Gengetone music producer and artist Byron Kivisi, also known as Byron Papi.

In a statement via his Official X(Twitter) account, the President eulogized Byron Papi as an acclaimed music producer. President Ruto remembered the first time he met Byron, saying he was introduced to him by rapper XRay during the recording session of the hit song ‘Sipangwingwi’.

“Deeply saddened by the death of music producer and artist Byron Muhando Kivisi. Byron was first introduced to me by music sensation Xray during a music recording session of the hit song Sipangwingwi at the Deputy President’s residence in Karen.” Ruto wrote.

Acknowledging Byron’s unquestionable talent, Ruto also reflected on Byron’s serene and composed demeanor.

“I recall with fondness his calm and collected demeanour, but more importantly his immense talent that made him an acclaimed music producer. It is disheartening that we have lost Byron at a prime age. We are comforted by the fact that his works of art will live on,” the president said.

Adding: “To the family, friends and his fans, accept our sincere condolences. Rest In Peace, Byron.”

A family member shared the news of Byron’s passing earlier this week, indicating that he suffered an arterial rupture on Monday morning.

Byron will be laid to rest on October 7, 2023, in Vihiga County.